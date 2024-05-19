Police Release Portable After Arrest For Reportedly Assaulting Police Officer

Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian artist better known as Portable, has regained freedom after he was reportedly arrested for attacking a police officer.

The ‘Zazoo’ singer was returned to police custody days after his release after being detained over a debt for the G-Wagon he purchased.

According to reports that circulated online yesterday, the CEO of Zeh Nation was detained and taken into custody after he assaulted an officer.

A video showed him in handcuffs and flanked by policemen at the station.

Earlier today a video shared by Yabaleftonline on it’s X account showed the singer had regained his freedom.

The video was captioned,

“Singer Portable has been released.”

The singer could be heard speaking in Yoruba,

“Owner of the world, start paying for my show, I’ve been released, they said I should keep enjoying”

