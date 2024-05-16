Portable Meets Bail Conditions, Regain Freedom After Refusing To Pay Car Loan Balance

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a Portable, has been released by the Lagos State Police Command after spending a night in the forces cell.

SP Benajmin Hundeyin, the Lagos state public relations officer, verified the release to Vanguard saying he was released yesterday afternoon.

When asked if Portable has sorted out the issues, the spokesman said, “I have no idea about it but what I can say is that he has been granted bail”

Recall that the ‘Zazzu’ singer was arrested on Tuesday for failing to clear a debt incurred when he purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), an auto dealer in the state.

It was gathered that Portable paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was valued N27 million. He is believed to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.