Portable’s Babymama, Ashabi Responds, Hours After Singer Dragged Her For Not Visiting Him At Police Station

Ashabi Simple, a Nollywood actress and fourth baby mama of controversial artist Portable, has spoken out hours after being dragged by the singer.

It is no longer news that the controversial musician was arrested twice last week over unpaid debt and assaulting a police officer.

Following his release, Portable took to social media to criticise Ashabi for not supporting him throughout his difficult period.

He remarked that she stated in an interview that she cannot live without him and will cry if he does not kiss her, yet she did not visit him at the station.

The mother of one, he said, was preoccupied on the set and ignored him, but she would openly exhibit her admiration and declare her love for him.

In what appears to be a response to the singer, Ashabi advised her followers to avoid people who have nothing to lose.

She added that such people are unconcerned about other people’s ambitions.

READ MORE: DNA Test Should Be Made Mandatory At Child Birth – Do2dtun Asserts

Sharing a video on her Instagram account on Sunday, she captioned,

“Avoid people that don’t have what to lose, they don’t care about other’s goals”.

SEE VIDEO: