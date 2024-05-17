“Prioritize Success, Not Women” – Reno Omokri Tells Men

Reno Omokri, a prominent Nigerian controversial figure, has recently given advise to Nigerian men.

On the X platform, he recommended men to prioritise their relationships with success.

He stated that if they had the option of choosing between success and women, they should always choose success.

He also suggested that after God and their parents, their second priority should be prosperity.

He stated that once a man has money and has developed a very successful ambitious lifestyle for himself, he can choose any lady he wants.

He used Solomon as an illustration, he explained that before Solomon became king, he had no wives, and after became king, he gained access to 700 wives.

He tweeted,

“After God and your parents, you should prioritise your relationship with success. If you have a relationship with success, you can be picky over women. If you don’t have such a relationship, women will be picky over you. Look at Solomon.

“Before he became king, he had zero wives. When he became king, he had 700 wives. I don’t support or not polygamy. This is just an illustration. Don’t chase women.”

“Achieve success, and 700 women will chase you. Women do not chase men. Men chase women. It is kings that women chase. Be a king in your field and experience the Solomonic Effect.”

