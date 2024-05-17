“Producers Should Stop Making Movies That Portray Nigerians As Uncivilised Abroad” – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has advised filmmakers in the country to stop making films that portray Nigerians as clowns and uncivilised when they travel overseas.

He pointed out that such tales tarnishes the country’s image.

He asked them to write stories in which Nigerians travel abroad and propose “traditional solutions to problems and become leaders over there.”

READ MORE: Liz Benson Makes Nollywood Comeback After Hiatus

On his Instagram page, Edochie wrote: “I wish our producers will stop making films where Nigerians travel abroad, dey mumu. We sell ourselves short with such storylines.

“Oyibo people will never make a movie where a white man is foolish on African soil. Instead they’ll make the white man smarter than all the Africans in the movie.

“It’s intentional. They use movies to sell themselves as superheroes, while we use ours to run ourselves down.

“Let’s make movies where a Nigerian goes abroad and becomes the focal point for Oyibo people.

“He or she always walks with shoulders high, with so much pride and dignity. Always on Nigerian wears. And teaches Oyibo people beautiful things they never knew about us. Offers traditional solutions to problems and becomes a leader over there.

“Let’s sell ourselves as superheroes as well.”

SEE POST: