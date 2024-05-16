Reason Celebrities Bash Each Other Online – Nkechi Blessing Asserts

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has expressed her thoughts on the social media feud amongst Nigerian celebrities.

She claimed that celebrities who attack each other online do it solely for clout.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Nkechi Blessing said,

“My thoughts on celebrities bashing each other on the Internet, I feel it’s some form of publicity stunt.

“By the time they come out on social media to exchange words, is either they have a new single coming up or they’re about to drop a song. So most times when I see celebrities fighting online, I just walk away because most times we sit down and plan these things.

“Sometimes, it’s not actually bad blood. As I said they might want to release a single so they will need all the clout and engagements to get their songs out there in your faces. So that’s it literally.”

Watch the interview below…