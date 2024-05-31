Reintroducing Old National Anthem Is Priority — Tinubu



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he prioritised returning the old national anthem.

He disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Recall that on May 29, Tinubu enacted the legislation that returned the old national anthem themed: ‘Nigeria, we hail thee.’

His words: “Let me allude to something that happened yesterday (Wednesday). The change of national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’

“Some people say, okay… say what? Is that your priority? It’s my priority. I agree with the national assembly. If they make law, I’ve got to obey that law, or we disagree openly and close the chapter.”

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity should be protected and celebrated, adding that the country’s population should not be seen as a burden.

“But the question of diversity. Who gave us the name Nigeria? Is it not Britain? Or somewhere? Have we changed our name? We are Nigerians. Our passport shows that.

“As long as we are Nigerians and one family, we remain and protect our diversity and love one another as brothers and sisters.

“It is God Almighty that puts you in that particular place and makes you a member of that family. You have no control over it.

“When I came begging for votes, I didn’t say vote for me as a Yoruba man, I said vote for me as Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

A viral video showed Tinubu in 2022, saying he would bring back the first national anthem “if I have my way.”