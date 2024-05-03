Repentant Boko Haram Insurgents Burn NDLEA, NCS Checkpoints In Borno

Suspected repenntant Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly set ablaze the checkpoints of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Borno State.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, in a Thursday statement, said the incident occurred on Wednesday.

According to its report, the terrorists dressed in military uniforms invaded the Kasuwan Fara in Maiduguri and chased away the personnel of the agencies.

The publication said the terrorists burnt down all structures at —the checkpoint, adding that the insurgents moved to the Kasuwan Fara divisional police office and attempted to release eight of their members in custody.

Makama said those in custody were arrested on April 24 during a raid carried out 4 the police on the notorious spot at the criminals-ridden Kasuwan Fara.

“Due to the rise and persistence of criminal activities and sinister operations by drug peddlers comprising dismissed military personnel, repentant insurgents and other hoodlums, who assemble there to conduct nefarious activities, the area had since been earmarked for closure by Borno state government.

“The April 24 raid, where the eight suspected repentant insurgents were arrested and 426 bottles of spirits such as dry gin confiscated, was conducted to sanitize the area, pending the final closure.

“The arrested persons were detained at the Kasuwan Fara police division since the day of their arrest.

“Subsequently, at about 7:40 am of Thursday, May 2, a dozen of the suspected repentant insurgents in military uniform, stormed the Kasuwan Fara police station in an attempt to rescue their arrested fellows,” it said.

Makama said the police operatives engaged the insurgents in a gun battle, adding that the terrorists were overwhelmed and fled the location.