“Reverse Electricity Tariff Hike, It Pushes Inflation” – NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that the electricity tariff hike will push up inflation.

The union insisted that the recent increase by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies in the country must be immediately reversed.

Disclosing this to the public while addresing interview questions, on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief show on Tuesday, NLC’President, Joe Ajaero said that reduction after tariff increase won’t stand.

He instead that NERC and discos must first reverse the tariff to the old rates and come to the negotiation table with labour unions and other stakeholders on an agreeable way forward.

He said: “The investors they brought in the first instance, and I say this without apologies, are not the people that were the right investors with the technical competence, with managerial ability to attract foreign direct investment.

“You can see that after 12 years of privatising the sector, no direct investment is coming into the sector.

“Unknown to people, this issue of tariff increase is determined by inflation and the value of the currency.

“NERC takes these two major variables to determine tariff increase. Unknown to the same NERC, each time you increase tariff, it leads to another inflation which within few months, they would see demand for another tariff increase. And this is happening on and on and there is no control over it.”