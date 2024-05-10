Rivers Conflict: Fubara Planning To Demolish Assembly Quarters Again – Speaker Amaewhule Raises Alarm



Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara is planning to pull down the State’s House of Assembly quarters, Martin Amaewhule, a factional Speaker of the Assembly, has posited.

Amaewhule made the allegation while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday.

According to him, the assembly quarters do not require any form of renovation.

Information Nigeria reports that Fubara had on Thursday visited the quarters during an inspection of ongoing projects in the State.

He disclosed that he came to the Assembly quarters to see the condition of some of the structures and if there will be need for renovations after the election of a new Speaker.

“Is assembly not part of my property? Is anything wrong going to check how things are going on there?

“You are aware of the development, we have a new speaker and I went there to see for myself how things are for myself because there might be a few things that I may do there for the good of our people,” Fubara had said.

However, Amaewhule said the legislators did not call for the help of the Governor, adding that the quarters are in “perfect condition”.

The factional speaker stated that the assembly quarters were built by the administration of Nyesom Wike, former Governor of the State, and commissioned in 2022.

“Our governor demolished the house of the assembly complex and plans are underway from what we are seeing to again demolish the River state house of assembly quarters.

“The quarters you have here are one of the best in the country. As you can see, there is nothing wrong with any of the buildings.

“All the buildings are in perfect condition. We have no issues. We have not called on the governor for any form of help.

“The River state house of assembly quarters was built for members of the Rivers assembly, and not for the executive arm of government,” Amaewhule said.

On Wednesday, Fubara’s loyalist and lawmaker representing the Bonny constituency, Victor Jumbo, was elected as the factional Speaker of the Rivers Assembly.