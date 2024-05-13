Rivers Crisis: Gov Fubara To Probe Wike’s Govt, Sets Up Panel Of Inquiry

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has announced plans by his administration to set up a panel of inquiry into the governance of the state.

Fubara led this out on Monday, while swearing in Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the State at Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Governor told Iboroma that he chose to bring him in as the Attorney-General at this time, adding that the moment was critical in the governance of the state.

He stressed that the state at the time has a lot of legal matters that need to be tackled with bravery and courage, pleading that the new attorney general should not fail the state.

Fubara said: “So, my brother, Dagogo Iboroma, you are going to be the brand-new Attorney-General of our dear State. SSG, give him his letter, he is the Attorney-General.

“Why are we bringing you at this very critical time? We have a lot of issues around us. We believe that you are not going to be the one that when they send service to you, you go and file “nolle prosequi” or you go and file one thing that would kill us here.

“Let me also say this, you have a big task. We will be setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance. So, brace up, I am not going back on it.

“Please, defend us. We know that you are going to defend us because your record is clean. You are a gentleman and peaceful. You are not a noise maker. People like you are endowed, and they have the fear of God.

“I am happy that this is happening today to mark the beginning of a new era in our administration.

“But it has become very clear that this disagreement, there is no way to resolve it amicably. And for a lot of reasons, there are visible evidence that there is sabotage, deliberate attempt to sabotage this administration.

“It is good that you were already a SAN before your appointment. This means that you’re a very thorough lawyer and has earned your appointment. Not like the one we had here, who while in office, they went to pay money to get SAN. When you become a SAN, the only thing you will do is to sabotage government.”