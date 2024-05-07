Rivers Crisis: I Can’t Bow To Wike, He’s Not God – Fubara



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has weighed in on the role the immediate past Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike, played in his emergence as the State Governor.

However, he said he would not worship Wike simply because he contributed to his emergence as Governor.

According to him, the Federal Capital Territory Minister is not God.

He made this known when he received a Bayelsa State delegation of political and traditional leaders, led by former Governor of the State, Henry Seriake Dickson, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

READ ALSO: Our Leaders Not Interested In Solving Nigeria’s Problems — Moghalu

Fubara added that there was nothing wrong in helping another person but that does not mean the helper should take the place of God.

“God can do anything He wants to do when He wants to do it. It is only for us to realise that. God will not come down from Heaven but will pass through one man or woman to achieve His purpose.

“So, for that reason, when we act, we act as humans; human vessels that God has used, and not seeing yourself as God.

“I want to say this clearly that we appreciate the role our leaders, most especially the immediate past governor, played. But that is not enough for me to worship a human being. I can’t do that,” he said