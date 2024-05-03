Ruger Advocates For Collaborations Between Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido

Ruger, a Nigerian artist, has weighed in on the competition between Afrobeats megastars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He advised the trio to avoid rivalry in favour of collaboration.

The Blown Boy owner expressed confidence that the trio’s collaboration and joint globe tour would be a watershed event not only for them, but also for the Afrobeats genre.

Ruger stated on the newest episode of Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast that he preferred to partner with BNXN rather than continue their feud.

He said, “I feel like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy should do one song and a tour together. They don’t have to do a project. One song and a world tour together. It’s going to be the greatest thing ever.

“Me and BNXN would be co-writers of the song.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: