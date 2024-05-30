Sanwo-Olu Appoints Egube As Deputy CoS After Soyannwo’s Demise



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has appointed Samuel Egube as the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announced the appointment via X on Wednesday.

Akosile said Egube would replace the late Gboyega Soyannwo, the former deputy chief of staff, who died on May 15 after a brief illness at the age of 55.

He added that Egube would be sworn in on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy CoS Dies At 55

Egube was the former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in the first term of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Egube, who was born on March 5, 1969, is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FCIA), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (AMNIN), a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

The post read: “Governor @jidesanwoolu appoints new Deputy Chief of Staff. He is the former Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube. Egube replaces the former DCoS, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, who passed on recently. Egube would be sworn in tomorrow.”