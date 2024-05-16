Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy CoS Dies At 55

Deputy Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Soyannwo, is dead.

Soyannwo died on Wednesday after a brief illness, at the age of 55.

Gbenga Omotoso, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement, said Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family of the late deputy chief of staff.

The Lagos Governor said he had lost a “brother and a servant of the people.”

“With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the deputy chief of staff (DCoS) to Mr Governor, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family,” the statement reads.

Soyannwo was appointed in 2019 and was reappointed in 2023.