Senate Pardons, Recalls Suspended Senator, Ningi

The Senate, on Tuesday, recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi from suspension.

Ningi, who represents Bauchi central was suspended on March 12, 2024, for accusing the Senate of budget padding.

He was recalled some two weeks to the end of his three-month suspension which is supposed to terminate on June 12, 2024.

The recall process was however initiated after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of the suspended senator.

Moro pledged to assume full responsibility for Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Faults AGF For Including Lagos In LG Autonomy Suit

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the unconditional recall of Ningi after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Akpabio emphasised the senator’s resourcefulness and described him as a valued member of the Senate, adding that the decision to recall Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.

The Senate suspended Ningi over allegations of N3.7trn padding of the 2024 Budget.

Ningi had claimed that the Federal Government was operating two versions of the 2024 budget and that the N28.7 trillion Budget passed and signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was skewed against the North.