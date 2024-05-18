Seun Kuti Unravels Mystery Behind Fela’s Mass Wedding To 27 Women (VIDEO)

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian singer, has explained why his late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the pioneer of Afrobeats, married 27 women in one day.

It should be noted that Fela got married to 27 women in one day back in 1978 in what was seen as a very daring move.

Seun Kuti, who appeared on the ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ podcast via Skype, revealed how his father married 27 women in one day to preserve their honour and dignity.

He noted the media was already tagging his female dancers and band members living with him as “prostitutes.”

He said: “My father was under immense media propaganda. He was very scrutinised. And most of it were directed to the women that were in his life; his female back-up singers, dancers. They all lived together with my dad but the media started calling them prostitutes.

“So my dad, in order to preserve their honour and dignity, asked them if they would choose to be his brides so nobody would call them names anymore and they all agreed. That was how the marriage happened.”

He also revealed that Fela’s biopic is already in development.

Watch the interview below…