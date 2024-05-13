Shan George Narrates How Fraudster Emptied Her Zenith Bank Account Of N3.6m

Shan George, a veteran actress, recently detailed how scammers gained access to her account.

It should be noted that the movie diva had stepped out on May 4, to raise an alert and pleaded for aid after whopping amount of N3.6m was abruptly transferred from her account.

She had cried out at the moment, regretting that the banks wouldn’t be open because it was the weekend.

On May 8, she resorted to social media to announce that she had retrieved her money.

In an interview with Ruth Osime on Arise Tv over the weekend, Shan George narrated the event that led to her ordeal.

While speaking she said,

“A few days prior to the incident, I was in search of a method to obtain my bank statement from the bank. Anticipating the need to submit a soft copy for my visa application, I had requested for my bank statement to be sent to my email. However, on that particular Thursday, which marked the fourth day, I departed from the bank feeling extremely frustrated as I had spent the entire day there. To my dismay, the bank closed at its designated closing time, while I was still inside, only to hear the repeated announcement of no network, no network.”

“After departing from the bank, I pondered on the method to obtain my bank statement. The following day, Friday morning, was the deadline for submitting that specific document, along with the other documents I had already gathered. Uncertain of what to do, I turned to Twitter in hopes of grabbing the attention of a Zenith bank employee who could potentially assist me. Hence, I composed a tweet stating, Dear Zenith Bank, I am experiencing a prolonged network outage. Could you please provide an update?”

“So I tweeted that, and a lot of people started bickering and I just left the thing there. Later on when I came back, I saw that somebody had responded with a Zenith Bank page. So the person said, but you don’t have to go to the bank for your bank statement, it’s something you can actually do on your own.”

“So, it now dawned on me that this one that technology is moving very fast and some of us are old school and not catching up, I thought that was a good suggestion. So I agreed to what the person said, and the person now sent a number that I should chat with them on Whatsapp.”

“So I went on Whatsapp and the Whatsapp had a verified blue tick with the Zenith Bank logo. So the person now said just fill this link and we’ll send the email to you in less than 30 minutes. I’m usually very careful. I’ve been very careful about these internet things being that I’m not so knowlegeable about it so the fear of falling for something I don’t know, I ignore anything that makes me click link or anything. I even hardly do online shopping.”

“So after I now entered my details into the link the person sent me to get the email, I now said let me take a nap. After a few minutes again, I saw that I had different notifications from different platforms. So I entered the email because I was anxious for that bank statement. When I entered the email is when I now saw an email from Zenith Bank telling me that somebody is trying to log into my app.”

“Immediately I entered my text messages and I saw that I had quite a number of them. I checked and then I saw that the text messages were a range of alerts. They removed the money in bits and with different names.”

Watch the interview below…