‘She Has Large Head, Wide Mouth, Tribal Marks’ — Police Describe UK-Based Blogger Declared Wanted For Murder, Cyberstalking

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, declared one Dorcas Adeyinka wanted in connection with alleged murder.

The police also alleged that the Nigerian blogger based in the United Kingdom, is linked with cyber-stalking, abduction, murder, injurious falsehood, threat to life and extortion.

In a post via X, the police described the suspect as 1.64m tall.

The force highlighted other attributes of the suspect to include “big chin, full lip, wide mouth, and a large head size.”

The police said the suspect hails from Ekiti state but lives in the UK and frequently visits “Ikeja, Fagba, Ogudu, and Sango.”

The bulletin further noted her last known address as 833 Woolick Road in the United Kingdom.

The police however promised a handsome reward for anyone providing information on her whereabouts.

Adeyinka’s family had, in April, accused the Lagos State Police Command of conducting a biased and lopsided probe, after she was arrested for the same cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

They claimed that she had been subjected to threats to life, cyberstalking and bullying by suspected Nigerian bloggers who use various social media accounts to harass her