Six More Kidnapped Kogi Varsity Students Rescued

The Kogi State Government has announced the rescue of six more students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, abducted by bandits.

This brings the number of kidnapped students so far rescued to twenty.

In statement issued on Tuesday, the State’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo said: “Our data shows that there are four students yet to be found.

“Government’s data shows that only four students are still missing from Thursday’s abduction of CUSTECH students.

“Meanwhile, frantic efforts are being made to locate and rescue the four.

READ ALSO: Some Students Of Confluence University Abducted By Bandits Rescued — Kogi Govt. Reveals

“The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.

“The families of the six recently-rescued students have confirmed their safe return home as the first 14,” he said.

According to him, Governor Ahmed Ododo expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence,” he added.