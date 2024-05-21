Spryo Reveals Why He Can’t Be Alone In A Room With Nengi, Shares Encounter

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spryo, has shared his initial meeting with Big Brother Naija reality star Nengi Hampson, expressing his admiration for her.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer recalled an interviewer asking him which female star he would avoid being alone with.

He jokingly referenced Nengi, adding that he tries not to act like Jesus because he is only His follower, and thus steers clear the former BBNaija star to avoid temptation.

“An interviewer recently asked me, which female in this industry would you never allow yourself to be left in a room with? Guess who I named? That would be NENGI I no de like de too form like say I be JESUS, I am just his BOY, I ain’t him So I FLEE FROM EVERY APPEARANCE OF NENGI make dem no go get me”, he wrote.

Spryo also remembered seeing her during a show, when she sat opposite him. The “Who Is Your Guy” singer took care to tell the demon to leave his mind before fleeing.

“Humnnnn…. Naso I jam her for one show, she sat right opposite me and I kept rebuking the devil to leave my head till I had to run”, he added.

