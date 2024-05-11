“Stop Tolerating Disrespect Because You Don’t Want To Lose People” – Portable’s Wife Omobewaji Asserts

Portable’s first wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, has taken to Instagram to provide some ideas on disrespect.

She revealed that people must quit tolerating disrespect if they do not want to lose people in their lives.

Bewaji went on to say that if people are running to show you disrespect, they are not meant for you.

She also stated that she has a horrible tongue, which is why she dislikes talking, and that it is not because she is shy.

READ MORE: Research Reveals 80% Of Gym Goers Are Career Prostitutes – Actress Lolo1

Many assumed she was referring to her relationship with Portable.

Bewaji wrote,

“Stop tolerating disrespect just because you don’t want to lose people.Those aren’t your people.”

I get bad mouth na why I no dey talk s.

No be everything be

“She’s so shy”

SEE POST: