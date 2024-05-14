Super Eagles’s Forward, Boniface Nominated For Bundesliga’s Rookie Player Of The Season

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen attacker, Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Bundesliga Rookie Player of the Year.

Boniface moved to the German league last summer after a superb outing in the Belgian Jupiler League with the Union St Gillaloise.

Upon his arrival in Bundesliga, the Nigerian International won the Rookie Player of the month for 4 consecutive times before injury set in to scuttle his progress in the team.

He was nominated on Monday, alongside Xavi Simon, Ian Matsen, and Maximilian Beier.

Leverkusen defeated Bochum 0-5 last weekend with Boniface scoring one of the goals.

The forward has already been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Boniface has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

His club Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history and they are also closing in on the UEFA Europa League and the German Cup.