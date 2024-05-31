Ten Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos (Pictures)

At least, ten persons have been rescued after a two-storey building collapsed in the Isale Eko area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at No. 15, Iga Iduganran, near the Oba of Lagos’s palace following a fire in parts of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

Reacting to the development, today, the state’s Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed that 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the fire.

Also confirming the collapse, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the rescued persons are receiving treatment.

“All ten people, nine adults, and one 17-year-old girl have been rescued from the rubble.

“Having received pre-hospital care from the agency paramedics, they are now at Iga Iduganran Primary Health Care Centre receiving care.

“The remains of the building will now be leveled to ground zero while the adjacent building will undergo integrity and material testing.”