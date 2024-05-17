Three Killed, Others Injured As Trailer Crashes Into Bus In Abia

No fewer than three persons have lost their lives while five others sustained degrees of injuries, in a fatal motor accident along the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, Abia State.

Disclosing the horrible incident in a telephone interview with Channels Television, on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, said that two passengers died instantly and one among the injured rushed to the hospital was confirmed dead.

Maureen added that an investigation into the accident revealed that at about 19:45 hrs, a Mac truck with registration number KGE 22, driven by one Amaechi Chucks Nwankwo, a 35-year-old male from Obowo, Imo State, lost control while descending a slope at the aforementioned location and destroyed two military barricades which he wanted to use as wage to the truck.

She said: “The driver eventually got to the third which was the police checkpoint at that location but collided with a stationary bus, resulting in the death of two passengers, and injuring five others.

REAF MORE: Doctor Dies In A Fatal Accident In Abia Sate

“The injured victims were taken to Christ the King Hospital at Ngodo Isiochi. Sadly, one of the injured person’s identity yet unknown was confirmed dead.

“The accident scene has been visited, corpses deposited at the mortuary, admitted patients have been treated and discharged, the accident vehicle has been pulled out of the Ditch and the Driver in our custody. Normalcy has been restored to the area, but monitoring efforts continue as the investigation is ongoing.”