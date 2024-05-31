

Former Governor Bisi Akande of Osun State, on Thursday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu battled spiritual forces before his inauguration in May 2023.

Recall that Tinubu marked one year in office on Wednesday.

Speaking at a one-day lecture organised by an Arewa Think in Kaduna, the former interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was not surprising that the opposition tried to deny Tinubu his victory at the polls.

Akande who said Nigeria would be more developed under the stewardship of Tinubu said: “The tension and threats generated in the country by the opposition with the view to deny Tinubu the presidential victory in the presidential election were not surprising.

“Towards the last elections, the prophecy was thick that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not become the APC candidate, but he did become.

“Religious clerics of one belief and the other became sleepless for him not to win the presidential elections, he won!

“Thereafter, spiritual threats and political manoeuvring began that he would not be inaugurated as a Nigerian president, he assumed the presidency.

“The battle then shifted to the judicial sword-crossing that he should be removed from the presidency, but his presidency was upheld. Other predictions were that he would have no health to manage the office, but he remained divinely healthy.

“Then the agitation that Nigeria would not survive his political agenda, Nigeria has been waxing stronger and stronger as one and united country! One Nigeria is a major part of what we are now celebrating.

“I was the pioneer national chairman of the APC – the great political party that produced the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose one-year administrative anniversary was being officially celebrated for over a week up to yesterday.

“I am therefore particularly convinced that Nigeria will forever continue to be sustained as a more peaceful, more developed, more progressive, and a more prosperous country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and beyond.”

He further urged Nigerians to think of how to sustain a united and peaceful Nigeria.