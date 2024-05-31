Tinubu Once Told Me If He Puts Goat As Lagos Governor, It’ll Still Progress For 25 Years — Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former Director General of Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu once boasted that even if he puts a goat in charge of Lagos State as Governor, it will still progress for the next 25 years.

He disclosed this on a Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, saying Tinubu said this to him during a visit to his house years ago, before he became President.

According to him, the structures built by Tinubu in Lagos are responsible for the continued socio-economic development in the state, regardless of who Governor.

His words: “Let me tell you something I have not shared before. It is not even surprising. On the 21st of March, 2022, I was at that time running for President myself under PDP, if you remember.

“I said if Bola Tinubu wins the primary, he will do well. And perhaps he would be the second-best person to me. That is what I said because I know the gentleman. I have not seen Bola Tinubu in seven years. Maybe I spoke to him on the telephone and that is all.

“One day in Bourdillon, on a Saturday morning, I drove by his house, and by strange coincidence, there was nobody in the house. It was just him.

“We spoke for three hours and that was the day I changed my mind about Tinubu. He told me and he showed me the master plan for Lagos. He said if we put a goat as Governor from now till the next 25 years, nothing but progress will happen to Lagos.”