Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy Reveals

Maverick singer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government is plotting to arrest Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, for his ongoing criticism of the administration.

He warned that any attempt to arrest or indict Obi would result in unprecedented resistance in Nigerian history.

He advised the Federal Government to exercise prudence so as not to set the country on fire with “an illegal arrest” of Obi.

On his X handle, Charly Boy wrote: “There’s a report of an attempt of arrest on Peter Obi, by Tinubu’s Government over Peter Obi’s consistent refusal to back down on calling Tinubu out towards good governance and accountability.

“Any arrest or charges against Obi must be met with a resistance as never seen in the history of Nigeria before, and the Obidients are ready for it. Tinubu’s government must tread with caution not to set this nation on fire with an illegal arrest of HE Peter Obi. We call on Tinubu’s government to desist from her evil plans against Peter Obi because Nigeria will not remain the same.”

