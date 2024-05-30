Tinubu Repositioning Nigeria For Greatness — APC Assures



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, said the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is repositioning Nigeria for a future of greatness.

This was contained in a statement issued by Felix Morka, APC’s spokesperson which congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the President’s administration.

According to Morka, the current hardships will not be for nothing but will result in future benefits for Nigeria, adding that the administration will remain committed to prioritising the welfare of its citizens.

The statement read in part: “We applaud Mr. President for keeping faith with the Renewed Hope Agenda, striving with unmatched zeal and vigour to deliver on his cardinal electoral promise to oversee the full restoration and revitalisation of all aspects of our country’s social, political, economic life.

“Undaunted by prevalent deep-seated and existential challenges confronting the nation prior to his inauguration, the President stepped up with courage and bold determination to remake the fundamentals by tackling those challenges at their deepest roots.

“From huge interventions to boost food security to drastic revamping of the security architecture and infrastructure to increased funding and reform of the health sector, the administration is steadily reclaiming lost ground and repositioning Nigeria for a future of greatness.

“Announcing the termination of the fuel subsidy regime in his inaugural speech, the President dealt a decisive blow against what was probably the most potent threat to Nigeria’s economic survival.

“In the same intrepid manner, the President approved the harmonisation of existing multiple foreign exchange regimes that had become a gaping drain and massive damper to economic growth and development.

“This was quickly followed with a slew of other critical reforms, including the Oyelede Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform; reconstituting the leadership of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to remit its dollar earnings to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), waging a beneficial war against crude oil theft and improving on the country’s oil exports and earnings.”

The APC spokesperson said Tinubu’s unmatched efforts to attract foreign direct and portfolio investments have brought tens of billions of US dollars into the nation’s economy during the first year.

He added that the President has made an impressive impact in his first year by delivering high-quality infrastructure not only in Abuja but across the entire country.

“The recently flagged off 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will create jobs and boost tourism and economic development on completion.

“After decades of abandonement, the Sokoto-Badagry super-highway is now set to become a reality. The Abuja Metro rail; Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri rail; Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna rail; Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail, and hundreds of roads and bridges across the federation are some of the landmark projects on the plate of this government.

“This president has governed with remarkable candour and forthrightness. He has been clear that some of the policies implemented by his administration will not be without pain especially for the poorest and most vulnerable citizens of our country.

“The President and our Party remain keenly aware and attentive to these difficulties,” the statement continued.