Tinubu To Address National Assembly On Wednesday On State Of Nation

President Bola Tinubu will address members of the National Assembly in a joint session on Wednesday, according to Sani Tambawal, the National Assembly’s clerk.

In an early Tuesday morning statement, Tambawal announced that the president will address lawmakers in the newly renovated chamber to commemorate 25 years of democracy.

“This is to inform Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that as part of the event to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and Legislature in Nigeria, there will be a joint sitting of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday 29 May, 2024.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, will address the joint sitting on state of the nation and also commission the National Assembly Library.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to be seated by 9 a.m,” the statement reads.

It should be noted that President Tinubu ordered a low-key celebration of his first year in office.