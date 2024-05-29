‘Tinubu’ll Not Address NASS’ — Onanuga, Ajuri Issue Conflicting Statements

Conflicting statements issued by Bayo Onanuga and Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokespersons, about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s activities marking his one year in office have caused confusion.

Magaji Tambuwal, Clerk of the National Assembly, had on Tuesday said Tinubu would deliver an address on the “state of the nation” at the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

He had said the President will also inaugurate the National Assembly library.

Onanuga, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, corroborated Tambuwal’s statement, noting that Tinubu’s address at the parliament is part of the activities to mark his one year in office.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not make a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

“Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

“President Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

“Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, are all lined up to address the parliament.

“Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

“At the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building. Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, May 28, 2024”.

However, in another statement same day, Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Tinubu will not address the national assembly, describing Tambuwal and Onanuga’s statements as “false”.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event,” Ajuri said in a statement.