Tinubu’s One Year In Office Not Enough To Judge His Performance — Kukah

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Reverend Matthew Kukah, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one year in office is not enough to rate his government.

As revealed by the National Television Authority on Wednesday, the Founder of the Kukah Centre, disclosed this when he visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents shortly after meeting with Tinubu, Kukah said while the administration is providing solutions to the myriad of the challenges, Nigerians need to get a sense of how soon they expect to breathe a sigh of relief.

He, however, said that the government needs to communicate to Nigerians when it will fix the current socio-economic challenges grappling the country.

Stating that Nigerians are in various levels of pains, he said! “I’m sure that many people will tell you that one year is not enough to make a judgement. However, from where we all stand, we know that we are all in a very difficult situation.

“Nigerians are in various levels of pain and they are pains that are unintended. But, they are as a result of certain policy decisions that hopefully, with time, can be amended in order to serve the welfare of ordinary people.”

He said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure better living conditions and security of the citizens.

“I believe that the essence of government is to guarantee the welfare and security of ordinary citizens. I believe that the times that we are in are very very difficult times, and nobody should be under any illusion.

“But, there are also times for renewal. We just need to commit ourselves to the fact that building a good society takes a lot of time. It’s not something that is done in one lifetime. And for me, the most important thing is for us to continue on the building blocks of the things that we think are being done well.

“My argument has always been that the government needs to very quickly improve the quality of communication so that Nigerians can at least get a sense of how long it is going to be before food is ready,” Bishop Kukah explained.