Tiwa Savage Shares How ‘Water & Garri’ Concept Came To Her While Drunk

Tiwa Savage, a popular Nigerian singer, has explained the basis for her recently released film, “Water & Garri.”

Savage claimed she had the movie idea while drunk.

She made the statement during Thursday’s pre-launch press conference at the Livespot Entertainment Centre in Lagos.

The award-winning Afrobeat superstar Tiwa Savage said, “I said this before, this is an idea I had in my head when I was drunk in my room and when I brought the idea to my amazing team, they didn’t make me feel stupid. They actually just said this is a brilliant idea.”

The film, featuring Tiwa Savage, made its premiere on Prime Video on Friday.

Meji Alabi directed the film, which was produced by Everything Savage and Unbound Studios.

