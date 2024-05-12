Tobi Amusan Beats World Champion, Danielle Williams, Becomes World’s Fastest Woman

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has won the 100m hurdles in the Jamaica Athletics Invitational with an impressive show of speed and agility, outpacing world champion Danielle Williams.

With a time of 12.40 seconds (0.9m/s), Amusan not only defeated the reigning world champion, but also cemented her status as the world’s fastest woman.

This extraordinary triumph represents a watershed moment in Amusan’s career, as she now leads the world rankings, beating American Tonea Marshall’s previous world top time of 12.42 seconds, recorded in late April.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics quickly approaching, Amusan’s dominance in the 100m hurdles has given a clear message to her competitors as a force to reckon with.

Minister of Sports Development John Enoh congratulated Amusan on her excellent achievement, commending her for making Nigeria proud.

READ MORE: “Stop Tolerating Disrespect Because You Don’t Want To Lose People” – Portable’s Wife Omobewaji Asserts

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“Take your flowers Tobi Amusan, you stormed to an emphatic win in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, clocking a time of 12.40s (0.9), a World Lead time!”

“You defeated World Champion Danielle Williams, who came 2nd in 12.46s, while Christina Clemons was 3rd in 12.54s. Tobi, you keep making our country proud.”

“Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you..”

Amusan’s outstanding performance in Jamaica is just the latest in a long line of accomplishments for the 26-year-old sprinter.

SEE POST: