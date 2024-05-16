“Two Decades Ago 2Baba Dropped A Project That’s Undeniably The Blueprint For Afrobeats” – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has paid tribute to famous artist Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, on the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, ‘Face2Face’.

Gold stated the project is “undeniably the blueprint for Afrobeats.”

He noted that the ‘African Queen’ singer’s ageless artistry and impact continue to inspire generations of musicians.

Sharing the album cover via his X handle, Adekunle Gold wrote: “God bless you, @official2baba! 20 years ago, you dropped a project that’s undeniably the blueprint for Afrobeats.

“Your timeless artistry and influence continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.”

Following his departure from the boy band Plantashun Boiz, 2Baba, then known as 2Face, released his debut solo album, ‘Face2Face’, on May 15, 2003.

The album, released through Kennis Music, featured the lead track ‘Nfana Ibaga’ and the iconic ‘African Queen,’ which transcended the Nigerian and African soundscapes.

Music fans see ‘Face2Face’ as the pattern for debut albums in the Afrobeats genre.

