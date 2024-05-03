We’re Committed To Better Sustainable Wages – State Governors Assure

The 36 State Governors of the Federation have reiterated their dedication to ensuring better wages for workers as negotiations continue.

In a communique issued after their virtual meeting, signed by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the Governors affirmed their commitment to the ongoing discussions regarding the National Minimum Wage.

They highlighted that the 37-member tripartite committee tasked with this matter is still engaged in consultations and has not yet concluded its deliberations.

“As committee members, we are evaluating our fiscal capacities as state governments and assessing the potential impact of various recommendations to determine an improved minimum wage that can be sustainably paid,” the communique stated.

Emphasizing their dedication to the negotiation process, the Governors assured that better wages would eventually result from the ongoing discussions.

This reaffirmation follows calls from organized labour for an increase in the minimum wage to N615,000, which aligns with the current economic conditions characterized by rising prices of essential goods and services.