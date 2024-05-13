We’re Prepared To Lose Nwabali – Chippa United Boss

The manager of the Chippa United, Thambo September, has revealed that the club is ready to lose Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali joined the South Africa’s club in 2022 from the Nigeria Premier Football League side, Katsina United and he has established himself not only at the club but in the league.

He broke into the international scene early this year with his outstanding performance for the Super Eagles.

Several clubs in Europe have indicated interest in acquiring his service.

According to the Thambo, during an interview with SABC Sport, over the weekend, said: “It’s not the right word to use, but of course, I think there’s a high possibility of losing him.

“I don’t think it’s a fear [to lose him], that’s what the club is about.”