When It Comes To Grammar, I Have A1 In English” – Odumeje Claims

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, often known as Odumeje, a controversial clergyman, claimed to have an A1 in English while explaining why he occasionally employs poor grammar.

In a viral video he said he could speak English well and had perfect grammar, but in order to express irony and make his point more clearly, he purposely uses poor grammar.

In response to criticism that he doesn’t speak English correctly, the preacher addressed this during sermon to his congregation.

He stated that he does not lack the capacity to speak English well, as he received an A1 in the exam.

However, he employs poor grammar in a sarcastic manner to successfully convey his message.

READ MORE: BBNaija’s Uriel Slams ‘Baddies’ Who Prioritize BBL Over Deodorant

He said,

“In terms of grammar or English, I have A1, ut because sometimes I want to put you under sarcastic or sarcastical.”

SEE VIDEO: