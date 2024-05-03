Why I Left Acting For Caregiver Job Abroad – Sola Sobowale Reveals

Sola Sobowale, a Nollywood actress, has explained why she abandoned her acting career to work as a caregiver abroad.

Toyin Tomato, as she is affectionately known by fans and colleagues, revealed this during a live conversation on Teju Baby Face Show.

According to her, people felt she was insane for leaving her million-paying acting job to work abroad.

Recalling her ordeal, she said; “One of the top Ogas looked at me and said ‘have I met you before’ and I said no,” while trying to hide her identity.

However, she went back to meet him at the office for clarification.

“After I saw him in the office, I went there and asked may I know you sir and he said his name is Seye Fadipe. And I said yes, you have met me before. I said my name is Sola Sobowale. You met me on the television,” She said.

The 58-year-old veteran actress stated that things were difficult, but she had to complete the tasks for the sake of her old age.

She said, having disclosed her identity, “He looked at me and said ‘are you crazy?’ I said I am not crazy. He asked what are you doing? You are up there in Nigeria.

“But there was something better than that. My future. My children are my future.

“There will be a time when the energy that Sola Sobowale will no longer be there. Then it is what you sow that you reap.

“At that time, Sola Sobowale was baba career. Career that there was nothing you will not do.

“Not senior career or team leader. You will wash. You will carry. You will clean. You will do everything.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW,