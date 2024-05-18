Why Some Wizkid’s Collaborations With Nigerian Artists Often Go Unreleased – Slimcase

Oluwafemi Oladapo, also known as Slimcase, a Nigerian singer, has revealed why his Grammy-winning colleague Wizkid hoards most of his collaborative songs with other artists.

Before releasing a song, Wizkid listens to it roughly 50 times to ensure that it meets his standards.

He added that most artists’ collaborations with Wizkid did not make it out of the studio because they did not fulfil his expectations.

Recall that Wizkid was recently criticised by singer BNXN for keeping track of his collaborations with up-and-coming musicians.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Slimcase said,

“When you make music with Wizkid, he will let you do your thing without any scrutiny, then in your absence, he can listen to the song like 50 times to know if the song meets his standard.



That is why you see artists in the studio with Wizkid and the song never drops.”

Slimcase and Wizkid collaborated on the song ‘Gucci Snake’ in 2018.

Watch the interview below…