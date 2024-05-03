Wike, Fubara At War Because Of Rivers Treasury — Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, has weighed on the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara and Wike have been at each others neck since the governor assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The fight had affected the state House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen, and some State Commissioners loyal to both parties.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had intervened in the crisis and prevailed on both factions to sign a peace-pact.

Despite the peace accord, both parties and their loyalist have continued the cold war.

Momodu however said the political rivalry between Wike and Fubara is due to control of the State treasury.

The veteran journalist disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night.

He said: “They are fighting in Rivers because of politics only. They also need the money in Rivers.

“Tinubu has Wike in Rivers. They want him also to get hold of the state to not only give them votes, but a structure of money, structure of having direct access to the treasury Rivers State plays an important role in election in Nigeria.”