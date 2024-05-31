Wike Made Our Dream Realisable – Tinubu Says As He Commissions Wuye Interchange



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially unveiled the Wuye interchange across the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway connecting Wuye and Wuse Districts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commissioning ceremony took place on Thursday at the newly built interchange/link bridge in Wuye District as part of the events to celebrate the President’s first anniversary.

Speaking during the exercise, Tinubu stressed the significance of infrastructure development in driving economic progress and enhancing the well-being of FCT residents and other Nigerians.

He also emphasised that the focus of his administration is people-oriented policies, adding that the provision of critical infrastructure in the FCT is a fulfilment of the promises made to Nigerians.

Tinubu, however thanked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for a job well done in the FCT and for making the project a reality, saying that the completion of the engineering infrastructure will bring about improvements in traffic flow in Wuye and the adjoining districts of the FCT.

He said: “The completion of this project brings governance closer to our people, making the people the central focus of our development and that is the way democracy should work.

“Our determination to succeed and extend happiness to the teeming population and bring about prosperity and value of immense proportion to our people is the goal of the government and thank you for making a dream realisable.”