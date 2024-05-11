Wike’s Position As Minister Has Brought Misery To Rivers, Instead Of Federal Projects — Secondus

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has weighed in on the political crisis bedeviling Rivers State.

Secondus posited that the conflict stems from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s decision to block access to state funds from those who demand unrestricted access to Rivers finances.

While speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, he also accused the immediate past Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of being the brain behind Fubura’s political troubles.

He explained that Wike’s conduct, utterances and unrelenting fued with the Governor, has cast the state in bad light.

“Wike has been Governor for eight years and is now Minister of the FCT. As Minister, what, has he (Wike) attracted in terms of Federal projects to our dear State since he assumed office? Perhaps misery, grief, and anguish. As Governor he had supervised the exit of investors from the state due to his draconian policies.

“He had on an occasion mentioned that he is capable of causing crisis and he is not far from the truth, as he is causing an unfathomable crisis in Rivers State.

“Mrs Patience Jonathan and I worked for his emergence as governor, have we ever breathed down his neck? Instead what we get is disrespect and insults.

“I can attest to Dr. Odili’s performance as Governor being the State PDP chairman then. I hasten to say without any fear of contradiction that he is the best governor of Rivers State in this dispensation.

“Wike claims that our revered Dr. Odili made him but in his characteristic manner, he publicly ridiculed the Odili’s without any justification. He owes them an unreserved apology and he should do so publicly.

“These media attacks against the political leaders of Rivers State are unwarranted and diversionary.

“For the records you should account for the three hundred million dollars($300m) you collected from the NNPC for the Ogoni Oil well and the cash refund made by the Saipem oil and gas company and subsequently account for your eight-year tenure of over N4Trillion realized, mismanaged and squandered. Rather than trying to cover your inadequacies through media attacks.”

These attacks, he stressed, might lead into a national crisis if not properly checked.

While appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the FCT minister, Secondus added that, “Whatever Wike thinks he is It must be stressed that Rivers people made him.”