Woman Nabbed for Trafficking Ogun Student To Libya

One Abike Olonade, a middle aged woman, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old student to Libya.

The victim whose name has been kept under wrap is a student of Adeoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko, Ogun State.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the suspect confessed trafficking the victim to Libya.

“One Abike Olonade has been arrested for trafficking 16 year old student of Ademoye Lambo Secondary School in Obada Oko Ogun State.

“She confessed that the victim have been trafficked to Libya,” the statement reads.