You Can Pay N615k Minimum Wage If You Get Priorities Right — NLC To State Govs.

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says State Governors can afford to pay the proposed N615,000 minimum wage if they get their priorities right.

Recently, organised labour announced that the new minimum wage should be pegged at N615,000.

The proposal came amid ongoing minimum wage negotiations between Federal, State Government and the organised labour.

In 2019, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari pegged the national minimum wage at N30,000.

After the new minimum wage was announced at the time, it took some states a while to implement the increment.

Ajaero spoke on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television.

Asked during the interview if organised labour’s proposal of N615,000 is realistic, Ajaero said the amount is the “most realistic” given the inflation in the country.

“If you are talking about being realistic, the N615,000 demand is the most realistic. Being realistic is not about slave wage.

“However, N30,000 is big money if inflation is brought down, and at a single digit.

“Look at the indices that create inflation. If you check them, you can talk about being realistic. All other factors in the country are going high and wages remain constant,” Ajaero said.

“I think we need to understand the issues of ability to pay and not getting the priority right.

“Most of the states that have shown willingness to pay the current minimum wage are not among those getting the highest revenue.

“During the time of Muhammadu Buhari, some states were declared not having enough money to pay and he released funds for them to pay.

“Those states still refused to pay. It is not the question of either the quantum of money that they have or not, it is what they decide to do with such money.

“If they get their priorities right, then a lot can happen,” he added.

Organised labour has also threatened to embark on a strike if a new minimum wage is not announced before May 31, 2024.