Your Days Of Worrying Are Over, Living Wage Will Be Announced Soon — Tinubu Assures Nigerians



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday disclosed that, as opposed to minimum wage, he is open to the suggestion of a living wage for Nigerian workers.

In a message to mark International Workers’ Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, hailed Nigerian workers for their fidelity to the peace, progress, and development of the nation.

According to him, the tripartite committee on a new minimum wage did not reach a consensus before May Day.

His words: “You would recall that on January 30th, 2024, the Federal Government convened a 37-member Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage.

“The committee’s mandate was to provide counsel and suggest a national minimum wage that aligns with our current economic conditions.

“Since then, the committee, in collaboration with labour leaders, has been diligently working towards proposing a new National Minimum Wage.

“Unfortunately, despite concerted efforts, the committee was unable to reach a consensus at its last meeting. This shall be resolved soon and I assure you that your days of worrying are over.”

Recall that the Organised Labour on its part insisted on a new living wage of N615,000 for workers.

He added that: “Indeed, this government is open to the committee’s suggestion of not just a minimum wage but a living wage.

“Great Nigerian Workers, we cannot achieve a just and equitable society that caters to the needs of every member, including the strong and the weak, without fostering peace and unity,” he said.

“Our shared vision for national growth and development can only be realised in an atmosphere of industrial harmony and peaceful coexistence in every segment of our country.

“Dividends we have promised the nation, and which you work tirelessly to ensure, can only be achieved when we all unite for progress.

“On this momentous day, I urge you and all our fellow citizens to place your trust in this administration. The seeds of greatness planted in our nation are beginning to bear fruit, and they promise a future filled with hope and bound by prosperity.

“Let me assure you, with the utmost sincerity, that every initiative undertaken by this administration is geared towards transforming Nigeria into a nation that can truly provide for its people.

“So, I call upon each and every one of you, as I have consistently done, to join hands in shaping the destiny of our nation towards greatness.

“Our allegiance and patriotism are the bedrock upon which our beloved country thrives. The success of our government’s policies and programmes hinges on the willingness of the workers, as the backbone of our workforce, to embrace them wholeheartedly.

“I appeal to you to continue using the power of the labour movement for the greater good of our nation, fostering harmony and cooperation.

“Once more, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this successful Workers’ Day celebration, and I wish you all joyous festivities.”