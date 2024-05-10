You’re A Blessing To Nigeria, Africa; Losers Won’t Stop Hating – Yul Edochie To Davido Amid Plans To Quit Music

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has urged award-winning singer Davido not to quit music.

Davido pledged to abandon music hours ago on Twitter, citing how many people want him out of the game.

To appease them, he promised to leave the industry after his next album so they could have peace.

Many were divided by his statement, with some pleading for him to stay and others criticising him for his victim mentality.

In response, Yul Edochie warned him not to make space for trolls, pointing out that they consistently target notable individuals who consistently make headlines.

He questioned why he would retire for them, citing how the singer is a blessing to Nigeria and Africa.

Yul implored him to keep giving us hit, saying that losers will never stop hating.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote,

“Retire for who?

Retire cos of trolls?

When God made you great?

Trolls will always troll great people.

Great people, steady making headlines.

You’re a blessing to Nigeria, to Africa.

Keep giving us hits.

Losers will never stop hating.

Tell them, DIA FADA!

BOMBARDIER!!

001.

@davido”.

