“You’re Finished If You Marry Woman You’re Not Attracted To” – Reno Omokri To Men

Reno Omokri, a controversial Twitter figure, recently offered some advise to men.

He warned them about the repercussions of marrying a woman they are not attracted to.

Reno stated that sometimes most men desire to marry a prayer warrior even if they are not physically attracted to them.

However, it would result in a miserable marriage.

He expressed that, while a woman’s character is important, the only session a man can have with his wife if there is no physical attraction is a prayer session.

The social media personality also said that an ideal bride should be able to pray, slay, and stay.

He recommended men to read the Bible, particularly Proverbs 5:19, where God specifically declared that your woman should physically arouse you.

On his X account, he tweeted,

“As a man, if you marry a prayer warrior you are not physically attracted to, you are FINISHED. No. I was wrong. You are not FINISHED. You are COMPLETELY FINISHED.

You will never be happy in your marriage if you are unhappy in your marital bed. A good character is vital in a woman.

But without physical attraction, the only session you guys will enjoy is a prayer session! An ideal wife should be able to pray, slay, and stay. Read Proverbs 5:19. Even God expects your wife to excite you physically.

Proverbs 5:19 says that an ideal wife should have breast that takes you to ecstasy and love that into cates you.

Assume I am lying. Read it yourself. It is satan who wants you to marry a prayer warrior you have no attraction to, so he can tempt you to commit adultery with women you are attracted to”

