You’re Too Greedy – Portable Drags Show Promoter, Billyque

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has called out Billyque, his show promoter, in a viral video.

Billique, also known as Billiamin Kunle Olabanji, is well-known for touring Europe and Africa with Portable.

He was described by Portable as a very greedy man, underlining that he is the one who is helping him rather than the other way around.

The singer stated that promoter Billyque does not always pay him in full for the performances he gives.

He highlighted that Billyque would take him to 10-15 gigs but would only pay for one.

He noted that Billyque does not often allow his friends, family, or even his manager to accompany him on his trips.

Portable recounted his most recent incident with Billyque at his London event, stating that his manager, who was working with him, came with her husband, but Billyque only paid for his lodging, not his manager’s, who was working with him on the show.

The singer stated that Billyque makes a living from his partnership with him as an entertainer, but he is still a selfish person.

Portable said; “It is not good for someone to be greedy. You are too greedy. You are feeding off me. You are not my helper. I am the one helping you.”

