103 Nigerians Deported From Turkey Arrive At Abuja Airport (Pictures)

No fewer than 103 Nigerians who were deported from Turkey have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The deportees, which reason for their deportation is still unknown, landed at the pilgrims wing of the airport at 6:45 p.m. on a Southwind Airlines flight with registration number TC-GRB.

They were received by multiple agencies of government like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as those of the military.

In a statement made available on NEMA X page on Friday, disclosed that the agency will ensure proper welfare for the deportees.

The statement reads: “A total of 103 Nigerians deported from the Republic of Turkiye back home to Nigeria were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other Stakeholders as they arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday 28th June 2024.

“A Southwind Airlines flight TCGRB that conveyed the deportees from Turkiye to Nigerian, touched down in Abuja at about 7pm and taxied to the pilgrims wing of the airport where they were received by the Federal Government officials led by NEMA.

“Addressing the returnees, the Director General NEMA Mrs Zubaida Umar admonished them to accept their experience in good faith and be law abiding.

“The DG NEMA who was represented by the Director North Central Zone Alhaji Bashir Idris Garga said the returnees were received with dignity to assuage their experience and assure the concerns of Federal Government over their plights.

“She informed them that a token of financial support had been provided to assist in their transportation to their various locations.”